Mark Canha vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Canha and his .512 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (153 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 walks while batting .263.
- Canha will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last games.
- In 73 of 118 games this year (61.9%) Canha has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (17.8%).
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (7.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Canha has driven home a run in 36 games this season (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (33.1%), including three games with multiple runs (2.5%).
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|62
|.271
|AVG
|.256
|.362
|OBP
|.357
|.400
|SLG
|.402
|14
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|28
|36/19
|K/BB
|33/26
|6
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (13-4) out for his 30th start of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.90), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
