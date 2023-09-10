Cowboys vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) and the New York Giants (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in a clash of NFC East foes.
As the Cowboys ready for this matchup against the Giants, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Cowboys vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|3
|45.5
|-175
|+145
Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats
Dallas Cowboys
- In seven games last season, the Cowboys and their opponents scored more than 45.5 combined points.
- Dallas had an average point total of 44.2 in its matchups last season, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Against the spread, the Cowboys were 9-7-0 last season.
- The Cowboys won nine of the 12 games they were favored on the moneyline last season (75%).
- Dallas had a 6-3 record last year (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
New York Giants
- The Giants' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 45.5 points in seven of 17 outings.
- The average over/under for New York's contests last year was 42.7, 2.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Giants' record against the spread last season was 13-4-0.
- The Giants were underdogs 12 times last season and won six, or 50%, of those games.
- New York had a record of 4-5 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
Cowboys vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Cowboys
|27.5
|3
|20.1
|6
|44.2
|7
|Giants
|21.5
|15
|21.8
|17
|42.7
|7
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.2
|45.2
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.4
|26.7
|23.7
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|6-3-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-8-0
|5-4-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-3
|7-0
|2-3
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|1-1
|2-1
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|41.7
|43.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|22.8
|25.6
|ATS Record
|13-4-0
|6-3-0
|7-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|6-5-1
|2-1-1
|4-4
