The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) will face off against their NFC East-rival, the New York Giants (0-0) in a matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under in the outing is set at 44.5 points.

This week's game that pits the Cowboys against the Giants is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Cowboys vs Giants on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Cowboys were leading after the first quarter in eight games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

Dallas averaged 5.4 points in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it surrendered an average of 3.4 points in the first quarter.

The Giants were winning after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in 10 games, and were tied after the first quarter in two games last year.

The Giants averaged 2.3 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.5 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys won the second quarter six times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up six times in 17 games last season.

In the second quarter last season, Dallas averaged 8.2 points on offense (seventh-ranked) and gave up an average of 7.2 points on defense (18th-ranked).

The Giants outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they tied in the second quarter in two games.

Offensively, the Giants averaged 5.8 points in the second quarter (25th-ranked) last season. They gave up 6.9 points on average in the second quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up two times.

On offense, the Cowboys put up an average of 5.8 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) last season. On defense, they gave up 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked).

The Giants won the third quarter in six games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in six games.

On offense, the Giants averaged 5.2 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) last season. They gave up 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Cowboys' 17 games last season, they won the fourth quarter 11 times, lost four times, and were knotted up two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Cowboys scored an average of 7.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.3 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Giants outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, lost six times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Giants averaged 7.5 points scored on offense (fifth-ranked) and gave up an average of 5.8 points on defense (14th-ranked).

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Cowboys vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cowboys led 10 times, trailed six times, and were knotted up one time at the completion of the first half last season.

In the first half last season, Dallas averaged 13.6 points on offense. Defensively, the team gave up an average of 10.6 points in the first half.

The Giants led after the first half in five games last season, were losing after the first half in 10 games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

In the first half last year, the Giants averaged 8.1 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 11.5 points on defense.

2nd Half

Out of 17 games last year, the Cowboys won the second half 11 times, lost five times, and tied one time.

In the second half last season, Dallas averaged 13.5 points scored on offense (best in NFL). Defensively, it gave up an average of 9.4 points in the second half (10th-ranked).

The Giants outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games last year (8-1 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in six games (1-5), and tied in the second half in two games (0-1-1).

In the second half last season, the Giants averaged 12.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 11.1 points on defense.

Rep the Cowboys or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.