Christian Yelich vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Christian Yelich (hitting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.439) and OPS (.802) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 136 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.2% of them.
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (34.6%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (12.5%).
- In 68 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|.283
|AVG
|.265
|.377
|OBP
|.351
|.441
|SLG
|.436
|23
|XBH
|27
|7
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|38
|68/35
|K/BB
|63/36
|15
|SB
|12
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole (13-4) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 2.90 ERA in 180 2/3 innings pitched, with 195 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.90), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
