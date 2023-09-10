Carlos Santana and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .234.
  • Santana has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 128 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.1% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 46 games this season (35.9%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 52 games this year (40.6%), including 12 multi-run games (9.4%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 48
.232 AVG .238
.323 OBP .319
.384 SLG .436
15 XBH 22
5 HR 7
17 RBI 36
31/22 K/BB 38/23
4 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cole (13-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 2.90 ERA in 180 2/3 innings pitched, with 195 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.90), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
