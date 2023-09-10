Sunday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (70-72) taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (79-62) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.63 ERA).

Brewers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Brewers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

The Brewers have come away with 35 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 19 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (628 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Brewers Schedule