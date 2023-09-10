New York Yankees (70-72) will match up with the Milwaukee Brewers (79-62) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 195 Ks, Gerrit Cole will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Yankees have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +110. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.90 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.63 ERA)

Brewers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 82 times and won 44, or 53.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have a 38-24 record (winning 61.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (52.2%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 19 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Mark Canha 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Willy Adames 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st Win NL Central -450 - 1st

