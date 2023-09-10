Corbin Burnes will take the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers aiming to take down Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .381 this season.

The Brewers' .237 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 628 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Brewers rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the seventh-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.203 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Burnes (9-8) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Burnes has 26 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Corbin Burnes Luis Ortiz 9/5/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away Brandon Woodruff Andre Jackson 9/6/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Away Freddy Peralta Colin Selby 9/8/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Colin Rea Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees - Away Corbin Burnes Gerrit Cole 9/11/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/12/2023 Marlins - Home Freddy Peralta - 9/13/2023 Marlins - Home Colin Rea Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins - Home Wade Miley Eury Pérez 9/15/2023 Nationals - Home Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin

