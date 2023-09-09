Oddsmakers give the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Washington State Cougars (1-0). Wisconsin is favored by 6 points. The contest has an over/under of 58.5.

Wisconsin ranks 62nd in total defense this season (316.0 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 503.0 total yards per game. Washington State's offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 50.0 points per game (15th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 75th by giving up 24.0 points per game.

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Wisconsin vs Washington State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -6 -110 -110 58.5 -105 -115 -250 +190

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Braelon Allen rushed for 1,237 yards (95.2 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In 13 games, Graham Mertz threw for 2,136 yards (164.3 per game), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.1%.

In 13 games a season ago, Chimere Dike had 47 receptions for 689 yards (53.0 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 13 games, Skyler Bell had 30 receptions for 444 yards (34.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

In 13 games last year, Nick Herbig totaled 11.0 sacks to go with 13.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

On defense in 2022, Maema Njongmeta had 89 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games played.

John Torchio had 1.0 sack to go with 3.0 TFL, 50 tackles, and five interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

Kamo'i Latu amassed 53 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions through 13 games played in 2022.

