Willy Adames vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Yankees.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .214 with 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 55 walks.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 72 of 128 games this season (56.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (18.8%).
- In 22 games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.2%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (30.5%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (14.1%).
- He has scored at least once 49 times this season (38.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Other Brewers Players vs the Yankees
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|65
|.221
|AVG
|.208
|.300
|OBP
|.300
|.450
|SLG
|.364
|23
|XBH
|21
|15
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|33
|68/26
|K/BB
|75/29
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- King (4-5 with a 2.88 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.88, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 44 games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
