Western Michigan vs. Syracuse: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Syracuse Orange (1-0) play the Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 23.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.
Western Michigan vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network Extra
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Western Michigan vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-23.5)
|56.5
|-2500
|+1100
|DraftKings
|Syracuse (-23.5)
|56.5
|-1800
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-23.5)
|55.5
|-2800
|+1160
|PointsBet
|Syracuse (-23.5)
|-
|-2500
|+1100
|Tipico
|Syracuse (-23)
|-
|-
|-
Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
