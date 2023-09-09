The Syracuse Orange (1-0) play the Western Michigan Broncos (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 23.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.

Western Michigan vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Western Michigan vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

