The Syracuse Orange should come out on top in their matchup versus the Western Michigan Broncos at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Western Michigan vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Michigan (+24.5) Under (56.5) Syracuse 34, Western Michigan 12

Week 2 MAC Predictions

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

The Broncos are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Broncos' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

The average point total for Western Michigan this season is two points higher than this game's over/under.

Broncos vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 65 0 65 0 -- -- Western Michigan 35 17 35 17 -- --

