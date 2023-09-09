The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) will face each other in a matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 33, Eastern Michigan 15

Minnesota has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Golden Gophers have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter.

The Eagles have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +750.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Gophers' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Eastern Michigan (+20.5)



Eastern Michigan (+20.5) Thus far this season Minnesota is winless versus the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48)



Over (48) Minnesota averages 13 points per game against Eastern Michigan's 33, totaling two points under the matchup's over/under of 48.

Splits Tables

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 43 Implied Total AVG 25 25 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Eastern Michigan

