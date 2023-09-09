The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) and the UNLV Rebels (1-0) play at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Michigan is putting up 402 yards per game on offense (67th in the FBS), and rank 28th defensively, yielding 235 yards allowed per game. UNLV is compiling 409 total yards per game on offense this season (64th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 409 total yards per game (96th-ranked).

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Michigan vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Michigan UNLV 402 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (75th) 235 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (85th) 122 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 283 (13th) 280 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126 (119th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 280 yards (280 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 86.7% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 10 times for a team-high 73 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Donovan Edwards has piled up 37 yards on 12 attempts. He's caught four passes for 33 yards (33 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson has hauled in six catches for 78 yards (78 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has caught five passes for 71 yards (71 yards per game) this year.

Colston Loveland's four receptions have yielded 57 yards.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Doug Brumfield has thrown for 86 yards on 11-of-18 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 71 yards and one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Vincent Davis, has carried the ball three times for 79 yards (79 per game) with one touchdown.

Jacob De Jesus has registered four catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 50 (50 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Senika McKie has caught three passes and compiled 19 receiving yards (19 per game).

Christian Earls' one catch (on one target) has netted him 14 yards (14 ypg).

