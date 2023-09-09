The Michigan State Spartans (1-0) are heavily favored, by 29.5 points, facing the FCS Richmond Spiders on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Richmond matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Richmond Game Info

Michigan State vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Michigan State vs. Richmond Betting Trends

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

