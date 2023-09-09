Michigan State vs. Richmond: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan State Spartans (1-0) are heavily favored, by 29.5 points, facing the FCS Richmond Spiders on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Richmond matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan State vs. Richmond Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Michigan State vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Richmond Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-29.5)
|44.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-30)
|45
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-29.5)
|45.5
|-10000
|+2500
Michigan State vs. Richmond Betting Trends
Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
