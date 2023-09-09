The Michigan State Spartans (1-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Richmond Spiders (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

Defensively, Michigan State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by surrendering only 219 yards per game. The offense ranks 65th (406 yards per game). In terms of points scored Richmond ranks 90th in the FCS (10 points per game), and it is 31st on defense (17 points allowed per game).

Here we will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on BTN.

Michigan State vs. Richmond Game Info

BTN Live Stream:

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Michigan State vs. Richmond Key Statistics

Michigan State Richmond 406 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (83rd) 219 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 213 (21st) 127 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95 (83rd) 279 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 279 yards (279 ypg) on 18-of-31 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 113 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on one catch for 21 yards (21 per game).

Jalen Berger has carried the ball eight times for 24 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown while also racking up 30 yards through the air.

Jaron Glover's leads his squad with 75 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three receptions (out of four targets).

Christian Fitzpatrick has hauled in two passes while averaging 70 yards per game.

Tre Mosley has racked up three receptions for 39 yards, an average of 39 yards per game.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has been a dual threat for Richmond this season. He has 169 passing yards (169 per game) while completing 76.7% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 39 yards (39 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Savon Smith has run for 30 yards across 10 attempts.

Nick DeGennaro has racked up 46 receiving yards on six receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Ja'Vion Griffin has put together a 42-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Jerry Garcia Jr.'s two receptions (on two targets) have netted him 30 yards (30 ypg).

