Maryland vs. Charlotte: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) will look to upset the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Terrapins are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.
Maryland vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: SECU Stadium
Maryland vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-24.5)
|51.5
|-3000
|+1200
|DraftKings
|Maryland (-24.5)
|51.5
|-2800
|+1300
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-24.5)
|51.5
|-3500
|+1280
|Tipico
|Maryland (-25)
|-
|-
|-
Maryland vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
Maryland & Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds
|Maryland
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|Charlotte
|To Win the AAC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
