Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .618 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: YES

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 walks while batting .260.

Canha will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer during his last outings.

Canha has gotten a hit in 72 of 117 games this year (61.5%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (17.1%).

He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Canha has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (29.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (8.5%).

He has scored in 32.5% of his games this year (38 of 117), with two or more runs three times (2.6%).

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 61 .271 AVG .251 .362 OBP .352 .400 SLG .400 14 XBH 18 4 HR 5 21 RBI 27 36/19 K/BB 32/26 6 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings