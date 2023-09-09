Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.
Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-20.5)
|48.5
|-1200
|+750
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Minnesota (-20.5)
|48
|-1350
|+800
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-20.5)
|47.5
|-1800
|+920
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|Tipico
|Minnesota (-20)
|-
|-1400
|+750
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Week 2 Odds
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- Texas vs Alabama
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Utah vs Baylor
- Oregon vs Texas Tech
- UCF vs Boise State
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
- Nebraska vs Colorado
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
- Troy vs Kansas State
- Iowa vs Iowa State
Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.