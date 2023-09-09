The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

