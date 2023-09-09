The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Minnesota ranks 17th-worst in total offense (251 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 54th with 295 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Eastern Michigan is putting up 33 points per contest (63rd-ranked). It ranks 75th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (23 points given up per game).

Find out how to watch this game on BTN in the article below.

Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Minnesota 285 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (118th) 398 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (49th) 110 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 55 (120th) 175 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (85th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (7th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has thrown for 175 yards (175 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 27 yards (27 ypg) on four carries.

Samson Evans has rushed 16 times for 52 yards, with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has registered eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 73 (73 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has one touchdown.

Jere Getzinger Jr. has racked up 27 receiving yards (27 yards per game) on four receptions.

Andreas Paaske's one target has resulted in one catch for 21 yards.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 196 passing yards for Minnesota, completing 54.5% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and one interception this season.

Sean Tyler has 41 rushing yards on 10 carries.

This season, Bryce Williams has carried the ball six times for 14 yards (14 per game).

Daniel Jackson's leads his squad with 68 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of 16 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Corey Crooms has put together a 63-yard season so far, reeling in seven passes on 12 targets.

Brevyn Spann-Ford's five grabs have turned into 45 yards.

