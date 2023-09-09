Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (70-71) and the Milwaukee Brewers (78-62) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 2:05 PM ET on September 9.

The Yankees will give the ball to Michael King (4-5, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Wade Miley (7-4, 3.33 ERA).

Brewers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Brewers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Brewers have come away with 34 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a mark of 8-15 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (619 total runs).

The Brewers have the seventh-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule