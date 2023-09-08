MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Friday, September 8
The Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to catch on a Friday MLB slate that includes a lot of competitive matchups.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's MLB action here. Check out the links below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Chicago Cubs (76-65) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.320 AVG, 24 HR, 86 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.283 AVG, 24 HR, 67 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ARI Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-103
|7.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (85-56) face the Seattle Mariners (79-61)
The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.317 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.280 AVG, 27 HR, 93 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SEA Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-102
|8
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Cincinnati Reds (73-69) play the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79)
The Cardinals will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 77 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.272 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CIN Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+113
|10.5
The Detroit Tigers (64-76) host the Chicago White Sox (54-86)
The White Sox will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 27 HR, 77 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|DET Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+110
|8.5
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Philadelphia Phillies (77-62) host the Miami Marlins (72-68)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.195 AVG, 41 HR, 90 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 6 HR, 63 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PHI Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-146
|+124
|9
The Washington Nationals (63-77) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (85-54)
The Dodgers will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 23 HR, 74 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.314 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAD Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+143
|9.5
The New York Yankees (70-70) play the Milwaukee Brewers (77-62)
The Brewers will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.275 AVG, 25 HR, 62 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYY Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|9
The Toronto Blue Jays (77-63) take on the Kansas City Royals (44-97)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 21 HR, 82 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.273 AVG, 28 HR, 85 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TOR Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-244
|+199
|9
The Boston Red Sox (72-68) face the Baltimore Orioles (88-51)
The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 67 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BAL Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+105
|10
The Atlanta Braves (91-48) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75)
The Pirates will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 34 HR, 88 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ATL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-217
|+178
|9.5
The Texas Rangers (76-63) face the Oakland Athletics (43-97)
The Athletics will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 22 HR, 85 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.250 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TEX Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-241
|+196
|8.5
The Minnesota Twins (73-67) take on the New York Mets (64-75)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.251 AVG, 26 HR, 83 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYM Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|8.5
The Houston Astros (80-61) take on the San Diego Padres (66-75)
The Padres will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.290 AVG, 26 HR, 99 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.258 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|HOU Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+112
|8.5
The Los Angeles Angels (65-76) play the Cleveland Guardians (67-74)
The Guardians will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.271 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CLE Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+115
|8.5
The San Francisco Giants (70-70) host the Colorado Rockies (51-88)
The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 21 HR, 51 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SF Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-199
|+166
|8.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.