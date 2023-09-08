The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .440. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 135 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.4% of those games.

In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (11.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (47 of 135), with two or more RBI 17 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 68 times this year (50.4%), including 25 games with multiple runs (18.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 68 .283 AVG .266 .377 OBP .351 .441 SLG .439 23 XBH 27 7 HR 10 33 RBI 38 68/35 K/BB 61/35 15 SB 12

Yankees Pitching Rankings