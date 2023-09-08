Carlos Santana vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Carlos Santana (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .231.
- In 61.1% of his games this year (77 of 126), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (20.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 126 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this season (45 of 126), with two or more RBI 18 times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 39.7% of his games this year (50 of 126), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|48
|.302
|AVG
|.238
|.373
|OBP
|.319
|.453
|SLG
|.436
|4
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|7
|6
|RBI
|36
|10/6
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
