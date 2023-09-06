Mark Canha -- batting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Colin Selby on the mound, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks while batting .256.

Canha is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Canha has had a hit in 70 of 115 games this season (60.9%), including multiple hits 19 times (16.5%).

Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (7.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.6% of his games this year, Canha has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 2.6%.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .271 AVG .243 .362 OBP .342 .400 SLG .397 14 XBH 18 4 HR 5 21 RBI 26 36/19 K/BB 30/24 6 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings