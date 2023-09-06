The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Colin Selby and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .440.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

In 68.7% of his games this season (92 of 134), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (27.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 16 games this year (11.9%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 47 games this season (35.1%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (12.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 67 games this year, with multiple runs 25 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 67 .283 AVG .266 .377 OBP .350 .441 SLG .438 23 XBH 26 7 HR 10 33 RBI 38 68/35 K/BB 59/34 15 SB 12

Pirates Pitching Rankings