Carlos Santana vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks while batting .233.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 77 of 125 games this season (61.6%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (20.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 125), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (50 of 125), with two or more runs 11 times (8.8%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|48
|.302
|AVG
|.238
|.373
|OBP
|.319
|.453
|SLG
|.436
|4
|XBH
|22
|2
|HR
|7
|6
|RBI
|36
|10/6
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Pirates surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby (2-0) takes the mound for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
