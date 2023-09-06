Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) will face off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) at PNC Park on Wednesday, September 6. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.79 ERA) vs Colin Selby - PIT (2-0, 5.79 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 68 times this season and won 41, or 60.3%, of those games.

The Brewers have an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 111 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (42.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) William Contreras 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -349 - 1st

