Colin Selby takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at PNC Park against Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball with 142 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee's .379 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (607 total runs).

The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.207).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

Peralta is looking to secure his 15th quality start of the year in this outing.

Peralta is seeking his 17th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Corbin Burnes Luis Ortiz 9/5/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away Brandon Woodruff Andre Jackson 9/6/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Colin Selby 9/8/2023 Yankees - Away - Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees - Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/11/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Woodruff Braxton Garrett 9/12/2023 Marlins - Home Freddy Peralta -

