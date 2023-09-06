Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Brewers taking home the win. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on September 6.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (11-8) against the Pirates and Colin Selby (2-0).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 41 (60.3%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 8-6, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Milwaukee has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 607 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule