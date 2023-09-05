Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .206 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

In 51.0% of his 51 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.4% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8%.

In 17 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Other Brewers Players vs the Pirates

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 28 .236 AVG .182 .286 OBP .215 .431 SLG .318 8 XBH 7 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 20/3 K/BB 14/3 3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings