Ahead of a matchup with the Indiana Fever (12-25), the Chicago Sky (15-22) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Sky head into this contest after an 86-69 loss to the Liberty on Sunday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Hull Out Shoulder 4.6 2.7 1.1

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams paces the Sky at 6 assists per game, while also posting 5.8 rebounds and 9.8 points. She is fourth in the league in assists.

Kahleah Copper leads her squad in points per game (18.5), and also puts up 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, she puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Elizabeth Williams is putting up 9.9 points, 2.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Marina Mabrey posts 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 41% from the field and 38.3% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in WNBA).

Alanna Smith puts up a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per contest. She is also posting 9.5 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field.

Sky vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -1.5 161.5

