NaLyssa Smith will lead the Indiana Fever (12-25) into a matchup against the Chicago Sky (15-22) one game after putting up 30 points in a 97-84 win over the Wings. The game is on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV and The U

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Fever 84 Sky 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-2.3)

Indiana (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 164.9

Sky vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has beaten the spread 17 times in 36 games.

This year, 17 of Chicago's 36 games have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky are seventh in the WNBA in points scored (80.5 per game) and sixth in points allowed (83.4).

At 33.2 rebounds per game and 35.1 rebounds conceded, Chicago is ninth and seventh in the league, respectively.

In 2023, the Sky are seventh in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.1).

Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.9). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.

The Sky are the best squad in the league in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%).

Chicago attempts 31.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 68.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.2% of Chicago's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.8% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.