Rowdy Tellez vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rowdy Tellez and his .345 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andre Jackson on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is hitting .217 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
- Tellez has gotten at least one hit in 55.7% of his games this season (49 of 88), with more than one hit 11 times (12.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 29 games this year (33.0%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (23.9%), including three games with multiple runs (3.4%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|48
|.208
|AVG
|.224
|.265
|OBP
|.313
|.408
|SLG
|.382
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|22
|30/10
|K/BB
|44/21
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
