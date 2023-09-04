William Contreras vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
William Contreras (.435 OBP over his last 10 games, 78 points above his season mark) leads the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (124) this season while batting .282 with 49 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 13-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 82 of 115 games this season (71.3%), including 36 multi-hit games (31.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 38.3% of his games this season (44 of 115), with more than one RBI 17 times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 47.0% of his games this year (54 of 115), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.289
|AVG
|.275
|.373
|OBP
|.341
|.488
|SLG
|.441
|25
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|35
|38/28
|K/BB
|60/19
|0
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
