MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, September 4
If you're looking for Monday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Logan Webb and the Giants versus Justin Steele and the Cubs.
Keep scrolling to find the expected starters for every game on the schedule for September 4.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-6) to the hill as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Cole Ragans (5-4) when the teams play on Monday.
|CHW: Scholtens
|KC: Ragans
|22 (70.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (66 IP)
|3.97
|ERA
|3.41
|6.0
|K/9
|10.9
For a full breakdown of the Scholtens vs Ragans matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -155
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Webb (9-11) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Steele (15-3) when the clubs play on Monday.
|SF: Webb
|CHC: Steele
|28 (180.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (144 IP)
|3.64
|ERA
|3.06
|8.4
|K/9
|8.8
For a full report of the Webb vs Steele matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Giants at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -140
- SF Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Giants at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (10-5) to the hill as they play the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (9-6) for the game between the clubs on Monday.
|HOU: France
|TEX: Heaney
|20 (116 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (127.2 IP)
|3.49
|ERA
|4.16
|6.7
|K/9
|9.4
For a full preview of the France vs Heaney matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -110
- HOU Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Rangers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-10) to the bump as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Ken Waldichuk (2-7) when the clubs meet Monday.
|TOR: Berrios
|OAK: Waldichuk
|27 (158 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (114 IP)
|3.70
|ERA
|5.92
|8.3
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Athletics
- TOR Odds to Win: -190
- OAK Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (2-3) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will look to Tejay Antone (0-0) when the clubs play Monday.
|SEA: Woo
|CIN: Antone
|13 (65 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (1 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|0.00
|9.4
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Reds
- SEA Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Reds
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (10-8) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will look to Aaron Civale (7-3) for the game between the clubs on Monday.
|BOS: Bello
|TB: Civale
|23 (131 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (102.1 IP)
|3.57
|ERA
|2.64
|7.3
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -140
- BOS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Rays
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (3-5) to the bump as they face the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Merrill Kelly (10-6) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|COL: Lambert
|ARI: Kelly
|23 (76.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (141.1 IP)
|4.95
|ERA
|3.44
|7.5
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (9-7) to the bump as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (7-11) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.
|MIN: Lopez
|CLE: Giolito
|27 (164.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (153.2 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|4.45
|10.7
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians
- MIN Odds to Win: -140
- CLE Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-7) to the mound as they take on the Pirates on Monday.
|MIL: Burnes
|PIT: TBD
|27 (165 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|3.55
|ERA
|-
|9.1
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Brewers at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (14-5) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Rich Hill (7-13) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|PHI: Walker
|SD: Hill
|26 (142.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (137 IP)
|4.11
|ERA
|5.32
|7.5
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Padres
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- SD Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Padres
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (4-3) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will counter with Kenny Rosenberg (0-0) when the teams face off Monday.
|BAL: Rodriguez
|LAA: Rosenberg
|18 (93 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (7 IP)
|5.03
|ERA
|6.43
|9.4
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Angels
- BAL Odds to Win: -190
- LAA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
