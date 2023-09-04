Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (76-60) on Monday, September 4, when they take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) at PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+165). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-7, 3.55 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 66 times and won 40, or 60.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 5-5 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Brewers went 3-1 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (42.2%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) William Contreras 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -500 - 1st

