Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field against Liover Peguero and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday, at 6:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in MLB play with 142 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.380).

The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (598 total runs).

The Brewers rank 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.209).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes will look for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.

Burnes enters this matchup with 18 quality starts under his belt this season.

Burnes will try to continue a 26-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/5/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Woodruff Mitch Keller 9/6/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Mitch Keller 9/8/2023 Yankees - Away - Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees - Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees - Away Corbin Burnes -

