William Contreras vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, William Contreras (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Phillies.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with 123 hits, batting .283 this season with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Contreras will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 during his last outings.
- Contreras has had a hit in 81 of 114 games this year (71.1%), including multiple hits 36 times (31.6%).
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46.5% of his games this year (53 of 114), with two or more runs 14 times (12.3%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|58
|.291
|AVG
|.275
|.377
|OBP
|.341
|.481
|SLG
|.441
|24
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|35
|36/28
|K/BB
|60/19
|0
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (2-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Aug. 13, the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
