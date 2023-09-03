Victor Caratini vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 29 against the Cubs) he went 1-for-3.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .241.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini has had an RBI in 16 games this year (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.3%).
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.213
|AVG
|.264
|.318
|OBP
|.333
|.360
|SLG
|.368
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|10
|22/10
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (2-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
