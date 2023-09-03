Sunday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 29 against the Cubs) he went 1-for-3.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .241.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini has had an RBI in 16 games this year (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.3%).

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .213 AVG .264 .318 OBP .333 .360 SLG .368 5 XBH 3 3 HR 3 9 RBI 10 22/10 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings