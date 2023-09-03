The New York Liberty (28-7) will turn to Breanna Stewart (second in WNBA, 23 points per game) to help overcome Kahleah Copper (ninth in league, 18.3) and the Chicago Sky (15-21) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN2

Sky vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 87 Sky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 166.7

Sky vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Chicago is 17-17-0 against the spread this season.

There have been 17 Chicago's games (out of 35) that went over the total this year.

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky are putting up 80.8 points per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this year, while ceding 83.4 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

Chicago is pulling down 33.3 boards per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 35 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 13.4 turnovers per game, the Sky are sixth in the WNBA. They force 13.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

With a 36.2% three-point percentage this season, the Sky are third-best in the WNBA. They rank fourth in the league by making 7.9 treys per contest.

The Sky have been getting things done when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6.5) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (33.3%).

Of the shots taken by Chicago in 2023, 68.3% of them have been two-pointers (73.9% of the team's made baskets) and 31.7% have been three-pointers (26.1%).

