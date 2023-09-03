On Sunday, September 3, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.8 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (ninth, 18.3) -- square off when the New York Liberty (29-7) visit the Chicago Sky (15-21) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have compiled a 17-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sky have put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread this year.

New York has covered the spread 11 times this season (11-12 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, Chicago has an ATS record of 7-1.

Liberty games have gone over the point total 19 out of 35 times this season.

The Sky and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 35 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.