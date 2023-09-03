Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on September 3 at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks while batting .253.

In 59.8% of his 112 games this season, Canha has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Canha has had an RBI in 32 games this year (28.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 2.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 13 .265 AVG .250 .356 OBP .340 .380 SLG .475 13 XBH 5 3 HR 2 20 RBI 9 36/18 K/BB 3/5 5 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings