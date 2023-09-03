The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.446) and OPS (.811) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Yelich has had a hit in 92 of 131 games this year (70.2%), including multiple hits 37 times (28.2%).

In 12.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 46 games this year (35.1%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (13.0%).

He has scored in 50.4% of his games this season (66 of 131), with two or more runs 25 times (19.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .285 AVG .272 .378 OBP .354 .443 SLG .448 23 XBH 26 7 HR 10 33 RBI 37 67/35 K/BB 57/32 15 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings