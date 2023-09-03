The Philadelphia Phillies (74-61) bring a three-game losing run into a road contest versus the Milwaukee Brewers (76-59), at 1:05 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-6) to the mound, while Wade Miley (7-3) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-6, 3.88 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (7-3, 3.17 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.17 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.17, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.

Miley heads into the game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Miley is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies will send Suarez (2-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Minnesota Twins, throwing 6 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 17 games.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.

Suarez has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

