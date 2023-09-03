Brewers vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 3
Sunday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (76-59) and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-61) matching up at American Family Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on September 3.
The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (2-6) for the Phillies and Wade Miley (7-3) for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-1.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (51.6%) in those games.
- Milwaukee has a mark of 29-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Milwaukee scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (596 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 28
|@ Cubs
|W 6-2
|Wade Miley vs Jameson Taillon
|August 29
|@ Cubs
|L 1-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
|August 30
|@ Cubs
|L 3-2
|Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 1
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Freddy Peralta vs Zack Wheeler
|September 2
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Aaron Nola
|September 3
|Phillies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Ranger Suárez
|September 4
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs TBA
|September 5
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Mitch Keller
|September 6
|@ Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Mitch Keller
|September 8
|@ Yankees
|-
|TBA vs Luis Severino
|September 9
|@ Yankees
|-
|Wade Miley vs Michael King
