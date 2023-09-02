The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) play the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Buffalo matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Wisconsin covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

The Badgers covered the spread when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites in two of two chances last season.

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing six times.

Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 To Win the Big Ten +600 Bet $100 to win $600 Buffalo To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.