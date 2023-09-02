The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) play the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Wisconsin won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Badgers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

Buffalo compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread last season.

Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 Buffalo To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.