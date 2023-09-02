The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) square off against the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 27.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Wisconsin went 6-7-0 ATS last season.

The Badgers were favored by 27.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 To Win the Big Ten +600 Bet $100 to win $600 Buffalo To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

