Willy Adames vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .215 with 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 51 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 70 of 122 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (18.0%).
- He has homered in 20 games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (30.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (13.1%).
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year (45 of 122), with two or more runs 12 times (9.8%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|.227
|AVG
|.203
|.302
|OBP
|.293
|.462
|SLG
|.339
|23
|XBH
|18
|15
|HR
|7
|38
|RBI
|27
|65/24
|K/BB
|72/27
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 4.30 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.30), 14th in WHIP (1.124), and 19th in K/9 (9.4).
