The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Aaron Nola TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .215 with 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 51 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 70 of 122 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (18.0%).

He has homered in 20 games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (30.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (13.1%).

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year (45 of 122), with two or more runs 12 times (9.8%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 61 .227 AVG .203 .302 OBP .293 .462 SLG .339 23 XBH 18 15 HR 7 38 RBI 27 65/24 K/BB 72/27 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings